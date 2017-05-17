The Virtual Reality Company's New Animated Series Raising a Rukus Gets New Premiere Date and 2D Trailer

The wait is almost over!

The Virtual Reality Company‘s original animated virtual-reality series Raising a Rukus is set to premiere at the IMAX VR Centre in Los Angeles on May 19 — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at a new trailer of the series.

Raising a Rukus follows two siblings and their mischievous dog Rukus as they travel to different worlds and embark on various magical adventures together.

“We’ve all seen animated stories before, but for the first time, we’re actually immersed in this world with the characters,” VRC’s co-founder and chief creative officer Robert Stromberg previously PEOPLE.

Each episode of the show will last 12 minutes and will feature branched narration, allowing viewers to follow the story from the perspective of the brother and sister.

“The brother and sister get separated and go on a short journey with their own set of obstacles and problems they have to solve,” said Stromberg. “It really adds a unique element. We’re still telling the same story, but it presents the opportunity for even more detail. What they go through individually means something when they come back together.”

Following the premiere, the experience will continue to rollout throughout the summer on Gear headsets and through special events.

“It will be distributed to audiences around the world over the course of the next several months,” said Co-founder and CEO Guy Primus, adding that you don’t necessarily need VR goggles to view the series. “We are taking this out to theaters to give even more people access to Raising a Rukus.”