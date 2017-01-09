How Is Viola Davis Celebrating Her Golden Globe Win? ‘I’m Going to Eat Some Meat’

Viola Davis is ready for grub!

On Sunday night, the actress took home her very first Golden Globe for her role in Fences. And the five-time nominee planned to celebrate her win with plenty of food.

“I’m going to eat!” she told reporters at the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. “I’m going to eat some meat.”

Joined by her husband Julius Tennon, Davis, 51, said the win “feels perfect.”

“It feels as it should be,” she said. “The perfect project, honoring August Wilson’s legacy, Denzel [Washington], and the right age to appreciate it.”

She also talked about her supportive family and friends, particularly Tennon and their 6-year-old daughter Genesis.

“It’s having my husband, and people who love me, and people who have my back, and people who celebrate me, behind me,” she said of the best part of the night.

As for her daughter watching the win from home?

“I’m sure she’s screaming,” she said.

Davis beat out Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea).

During her acceptance speech, the actress said, “This is my fifth nomination. I took all the pictures, went to the luncheon. But it’s right on time.”

After receiving some laughs, she delivered a heartfelt message to her costar, Washington.

“You know I’m a friend and a fan. Thank you for being an extraordinary leader, great actor, great director,” Davis said. “Thank you for saying ‘trust me’ and ‘remember the love.’ ”

In addition to her win, Davis provided a tribute to her former costar, friend and idol Meryl Streep, who took home the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

“That’s the first thing you notice about her: She tilts her head back with that sly suspicious smile,” she said of Streep. “And you think, ‘Do I have something in my teeth? Or does she want to kick my ass?’ Which is not going to happen.”