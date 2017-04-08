Vin Diesel Says Alleged Feud with the Rock Is ‘Blown Out of Proportion’ After Infamous Facebook Rant

With The Fate of the Furious coming out next Friday, Vin Diesel is clearing the air about his rumored feud with co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an interview with USA Today.

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel, 49, said. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

The Sexiest Man Alive had posted on Facebook in August slamming his male co-stars in the film, although he did not specifically name Diesel.

“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s— to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,” the former WWE star, 44, wrote.

Diesel, who is a producer of the film, added that protecting the franchise extends to his relationship with Johnson.

“I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it,” says Diesel. “Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.”

FROM COINAGE: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Career

And Diesel also said that he he paved for Johnson in Hollywood.

“Always, always, always. I’m always rooting for Dwayne. I’m the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn’t exist,” says Diesel. “To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of. I’m always rooting Dwayne on.”