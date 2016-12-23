Well That’s Awkward! Watch Vin Diesel Flirt with Female Brazilian Reporter

Too fast, too furious.

Vin Diesel refused to pump the brakes during a recent interview with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira, who was visibly uncomfortable by the actor’s incessant flirting.

While the interview began innocently enough, the actor, who was in the country for the Comic Con Experience in Brazil, quickly began to derail Moreira’s questioning by complimenting her looks.

“God, you’re so beautiful. God she’s so beautiful,” said Diesel, who wore his sunglasses during the entire 10-minute interview.

“Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her,” he said, looking off camera. “How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby.”

Despite Moreira’s efforts to refocus the interview, Diesel at one point declared her “too sexy” to continue.

“Man, she’s so f—— sexy. I can’t do this interview,” he later added.

When she tried to connect with Diesel over their shared love of Dungeons & Dragons, Diesel replied, “I’m anything like you because I love you.” He continued, “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”

Moreira, who remained professional despite being visibly uncomfortable, addressed the interview in an introduction to her video.

“He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable,” she said in Portuguese, according to a translation from the New York Daily News.

“I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work,” she added.

Diesel welcomed his third child, daughter Pauline, with wife Paloma Jimenez last March. The couple are also parents to son Vincent Sinclair and daughter Hania Riley.

A rep for the star did not immediately respond a request for comment.