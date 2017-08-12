Vin Diesel Teases Upcoming Fast and Furious Live Tour

The Fast & Furious franchise is no stranger to traveling the globe, having already made stops in Rio de Janeiro, Iceland, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. But now, Dominic Toretto and crew are preparing to ride through arenas around the world.

On Friday, Vin Diesel held a Facebook Live to give an update on the upcoming Fast & Furious live tour, which was announced in February.

“As you know, my work with Fast & Furious never ends,” he told his fans. “I am in New York, believe it or not, and we are filming something that is going to be pretty state of the art, something no one’s ever seen before, which is a live show.”

The star and executive producer of the series, who was wearing his character’s mechanic shirt, said he was in the middle of shooting for the event that “will transport fans straight into some of the most memorable scenes and stunts from the films.”

“I think it’s first going to be showed at the O2 Arena in London, but it’s going to go all over the world and we’re really excited about it,” he continued. “It’ll be a way for you to see the action first-hand… the first time it’s ever been done.”

The “adrenaline-fueled show” is scheduled to debut in January 2018, and will incorporate physics-defying stunts, advanced technology, and cars from the eight-film series in a Los Angeles-themed setting. Fans can expect a show-stopping experience as the team behind the Top Gear Live tour – executive producers Chris Hughes and James Cooke-Priest, and writer-director Rowland French – will be running the show.

The tour comes as the billion-dollar franchise still has at least two more movies planned (Fast 9 is dated for April 19, 2019) and a possible spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

