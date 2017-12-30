Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot Top Forbes' Highest Grossing Actor List of 2017

Vin Diesel is the top grossing actor in the world, according to Forbes‘ annual list.

The Fate of the Furious star reportedly raked in $1.6 billion in global ticketing receipts in 2017, thanks mostly to his role in the franchise’s eighth installment.

His costar in the action flick, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who was last year’s highest paid actor, ranked second on the list with $1.5 billion. Fate of the Furious made $1.2 billion worldwide, according to the website, which notes that Johnson’s other big film this year, Baywatch, pulled in just $178 million. The numbers do not account for his upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Shows Support for the Rock After Tyrese’s Instagram Rant

Coming in third on the Forbes‘ list is Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who brought in a total of $1.4 billion this year. Her breakout appearance as the Amazonian princess earned $822 million worldwide. Her followup appearance in Justice League “added millions more” to her ranking, Forbes reported.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega cracked the top 10 this year. Ridley, who also starred in Murder on the Orient Express this year, came in sixth place with $1.08 billion. Boyega, who also starred in Detroit, came in tenth with $815 million.

Last year’s highest grossing actor was Scarlett Johansson, with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Margot Robbie and Amy Adams rounding out the top five.