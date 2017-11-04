The New York Police Department released video surveillance of the intruder who broke into actress Ellen Barkin‘s apartment on Thursday.

In a release obtained by PEOPLE, police identify the suspect as an African-American male in his Twenties, who was last seen wearing a light hooded sweater, light jeans and carrying a black backpack.

The actress, 63, told police she saw an invader on her third-floor balcony after exiting her home early Wednesday morning, PEOPLE confirmed with the NYPD on Thursday.

In the video, the man tried to re-enter by opening the balcony door while Barkin held the door shut.

The perpetrator bolted by jumping from the balcony to an adjoining fire escape and exiting through a courtyard, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD.

It is unclear if any property from the Greenwich Village home was taken, although the This Boy’s Life actress said jewelry was moved from its location to near the balcony.

.@NYPDByrne …only because u have the full name of the father of my children…the first responders were great, here in 70secs! still waiting for the detectives… it’s only been 4 hours — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 1, 2017

.@NYPDByrne @NYPDONeill @NYPDDetectives Did I just hear this right? No detectives here, at all? My heart breaks for another day that will live in infamy but crime is still going on…in my house. @NYPDDetectives Robert Boyce — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 1, 2017

Barkin took her frustration with how police responded to an invasion at her New York City home to Twitter.

The Bronx native reached out to authorities on Twitter, saying that detectives had not been by to investigate later Wednesday morning.

“The first responders were great, here in 70secs! still waiting for the detectives… it’s only been 4 hours,” she tweeted to Detective James Byrne of the NYPD.

She later added, “Did I just hear this right? No detectives here, at all? My heart breaks for another day that will live in infamy but crime is still going on…in my house.”

Barkin has not responded to request for comment.