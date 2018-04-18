Victoria Beckham Treats Herself to a 'Cake' Made From Watermelon for Her 44th Birthday

Victoria Beckham knows how to spoil herself.

The fashion designer celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday with a small cake-shaped watermelon topped with strawberries, blueberries and a white candle. She posted a video of herself cutting the creation into slices on Instagram, writing, “Love from a very lucky mummy x 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I love u all so so much x kisses @davidbeckham.”

The carb-free “cake” post was just one of many celebratory photos Beckham shared in honor of her birthday.

Last night, she posted a group shot featuring her four kids with husband David Beckham — Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 15, Harper Seven, 6, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19. “Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much,” she captioned.

And on Tuesday, she posted a stylish photo with her husband. “Love u so so much @davidbeckham x Thank u for making my birthday so special x The perfect day!! All 6 of us together x kisses x,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Beckham clan were on hand to celebrate Eva Longoria as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The former Spice Girl documented all of the day’s events on social media, from Felicity Huffman‘s speech to the many photo ops.

The fashion designer and her daughter also busted a move in a Boomerang captioned, “Dancing and having fun in sunshine x kisses from mummy and Harper x.”

The former Spice Girl also made sure to get in a few photos with the event’s honoree, who is expecting a son with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón.

“We are so proud of @evalongoria receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Victoria captioned a snap of the pair, taken in front of a reflective gold statue. “x kisses from us all xxx.”