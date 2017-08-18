Victoria Beckham Cries as Son Brooklyn Leaves for College: 'So Proud of You'

Victoria Beckham’s nest is beginning to empty.

The designer’s oldest son Brooklyn, 18, is heading off to college, and on Friday she took to Instagram to celebrate the bittersweet moment.

“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn,” she wrote, captioning a picture of herself tearing up while sitting next to Brooklyn, who’s going to study photography in New York City.

“Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x,” she added.

The mom and son joined dad, David, and Brooklyn’s brother’s Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, to celebrate at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Malibu on Thursday.

The entire Beckham clan recently Instagrammed up a storm after visiting the Museum of Ice Cream, sharing snaps from their family outing that included a dip in the sprinkle pool and exploring a room full of gigantic Popsicles.

Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad @museumoficecream 🍦 @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynbeckham #Harperaswell A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

“Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad,” the retired soccer star, 42, captioned a photo with Brooklyn.

All the kids — including 6-year-old Harper Seven — posed together for a shot in an Instagram-friendly room filled with “melting” Popsicle statues.

The atypical museum has previously attracted other celebrities and their families looking to up their Instagram game. Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Kardashians have all documented their trips to the sugary wonderland.