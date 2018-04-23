Verne Troyer's Death 'Possible Suicide': 'Very High Level of Alcohol in His System,' Says Coroner

Verne Troyer had a “very high” amount of alcohol in his system at the time of his death, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office tells PEOPLE.

“He was admitted with a very high level of alcohol in his system,” says coroner spokesperson Ed Winter, who notes that the case was “reported as a possible suicide.”

Toxicology tests have been performed and the final results could take 4-6 weeks Winter explains, saying, “His case is deferred at this time pending additional tests.”

Troyer, best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers franchise, died Saturday at the age of 49.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” his family confirmed in a statement shared on Instagram and Facebook Saturday.

No cause of death was revealed at the time.

A rep for Troyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Verne Troyer. Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

“Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing,” the statement continued.

“Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

On April 2, Troyer, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism which caused him to stop growing at 2’8″, was rushed to the hospital for a “reported poisoning.” The Los Angeles City Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called to the actor’s North Hollywood home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Troyer was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.”

Troyer’s big acting break came in 1999 with the role of Mini-Me in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, for which he portrayed a misbehaving version of Mike Myers’ character Dr. Evil. Troyer also reprised his role in the 2002 sequel, Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Other acting credits include roles in Men in Black, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He also starred in VH1’s The Surreal Life in 2005.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to two charities, The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies, in Troyer’s name.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).