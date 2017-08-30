Movies

12 Incredibly Glamorous Photos of Celebs Making Their Grand Entrances at the Venice Film Festival Through the Years

There’s no arrival quite as glitzy as the one Hollywood’s biggest stars make at the annual film festival

Mario De BiasiMondadori Portfolio/Getty

1950

Olivia de Havilland and her husband Pierre Galante, a journalist for the French newspaper Paris Match, lounge on a boat with the city of Venice sitting behind them.

Horace Abrahams/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

1955

Diana Dors, a British actress, takes a turn rowing a gondola — while wearing a mink bikini.

Philippe Le Tellier/Paris Match/Getty

1966

Siblings Jane and Peter Fonda laugh on their way to the festival ahead of a screening of his film, The Wild Angels.

Mario De BiasiMondadori Portfolio/Getty

1961

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at the Venice Film Festival (which they traveled to on the Royal Yacht Britannia), where they're greeted by huge crowds.

Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

2001

Nicole Kidman prepares to disembark in 2001 — the year of Moulin Rouge's release.

Franco Origlia/Getty

2003

George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who co-starred in 2003's Intolerable Cruelty, take a water taxi through Venice after a press conference for their film.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

2004

Ever the gentleman, Tom Cruise helps his Collateral co-star Jada Pinkett Smith out of their boat, with Jamie Foxx not far behind.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

2006

The cast of the film Bobby, which included Emilio Estevez, Christian Slater and Lindsay Lohan, pose for a group boat shot before heading to the festival.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

2007

Atonement stars Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, a 13-year-old Saoirse Ronan, as well as director Joe Wright, wave to the crowd on their way to a photo call for the film.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

2008

Brad Pitt hits the canals with son Pax Jolie-Pitt.

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

2011

Before he married wife Amal (and became a dad!), Clooney was the perpetual third wheel to his BFFs, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford — even in Venice.

Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Getty

2013 

Clooney is a Venice Film Festival regular. (His latest directoral effort, Suburbicon, is set to premiere at the 2017 event.) In fact, he's so comfortable that he took a turn steering the boat while driving around his Gravity co-stars, including Sandra Bullock.

