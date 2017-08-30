Movies
12 Incredibly Glamorous Photos of Celebs Making Their Grand Entrances at the Venice Film Festival Through the Years
There’s no arrival quite as glitzy as the one Hollywood’s biggest stars make at the annual film festival
1950
Olivia de Havilland and her husband Pierre Galante, a journalist for the French newspaper Paris Match, lounge on a boat with the city of Venice sitting behind them.
1955
Diana Dors, a British actress, takes a turn rowing a gondola — while wearing a mink bikini.
1966
Siblings Jane and Peter Fonda laugh on their way to the festival ahead of a screening of his film, The Wild Angels.
1961
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at the Venice Film Festival (which they traveled to on the Royal Yacht Britannia), where they're greeted by huge crowds.
2001
Nicole Kidman prepares to disembark in 2001 — the year of Moulin Rouge's release.
2003
George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who co-starred in 2003's Intolerable Cruelty, take a water taxi through Venice after a press conference for their film.
2004
Ever the gentleman, Tom Cruise helps his Collateral co-star Jada Pinkett Smith out of their boat, with Jamie Foxx not far behind.
2006
The cast of the film Bobby, which included Emilio Estevez, Christian Slater and Lindsay Lohan, pose for a group boat shot before heading to the festival.
2007
Atonement stars Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, a 13-year-old Saoirse Ronan, as well as director Joe Wright, wave to the crowd on their way to a photo call for the film.
2008
Brad Pitt hits the canals with son Pax Jolie-Pitt.
2011
Before he married wife Amal (and became a dad!), Clooney was the perpetual third wheel to his BFFs, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford — even in Venice.
2013
Clooney is a Venice Film Festival regular. (His latest directoral effort, Suburbicon, is set to premiere at the 2017 event.) In fact, he's so comfortable that he took a turn steering the boat while driving around his Gravity co-stars, including Sandra Bullock.
