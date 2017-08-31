Movies
By Land and By Sea: Every A-List Arrival at the 2017 Venice Film Festival
By Kate Hogan
AMANDA SEYFRIED & ETHAN HAWKE
at the Aug. 31 premiere of First Reformed.
REBECCA HALL
at the Aug. 31 premiere of First Reformed.
MATT DAMON
arriving by boat at Hotel Excelsior on Aug. 30.
KRISTEN WIIG
at the Downsizing screening and opening ceremony on Aug. 30.
ANNETTE BENING
at the Downsizing screening and opening ceremony on Aug. 30.
IZABEL GOULART
at the Downsizing screening and opening ceremony on Aug. 30.
ALEXANDER PAYNE
at the Downsizing screening and opening ceremony on Aug. 30.
REBECCA HALL
at the Downsizing screening and opening ceremony on Aug. 30.
MATT & LUCIANA DAMON
at the Downsizing screening and opening ceremony on Aug. 30.
