Varsity Blues Forever! Amy Smart and Ali Larter Reunite for Makeup-Free Selfie 19 Years Later

The West Canaan Coyotes are back in town!

Ali Larter and Amy Smart reunited this week almost two decades after the release of the hit teen 1999 sports drama, Varsity Blues. The pair cuddled up for a makeup-free selfie that Larter posted as her #wcw — Woman Crush Wednesday. Larter also gave Smart a sweet shoutout in the post and praised their longtime friendship.

“Friendships born out of a true desire to love, learn, and support one another last a lifetime. It’s that simple,” the Resident Evil actress wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Ali Larter, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amy Smart Are All Helping to Protect the L.A. Coasts!

Varsity Blues revolved around a high school football team and the tough coach who would do anything to win. James Van Der Beek starred as Mox, the quarterback of the team who stands up to his abusive coach, played by Jon Voight. The movie is famous for the scene in which Larter tries to seduce Van Der Beek wearing nothing but a whipped cream bikini — even though his character’s dating another woman played by Smart.

Varsity Blues E.J. Camp/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The movie still holds a prominent place in pop culture. It was parodied two years after its release in 2001’s Not Another Teen Movie starring Chris Evans as Van Der Beek and was later referenced as Regina George’s favorite movie in Mean Girls.