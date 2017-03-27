Val Kilmer is making his admiration for Cate Blanchett very clear.

The Top Gun and Batman Forever star spent his weekend flooding his Twitter account with unsolicited posts lauding Blanchett, with whom he appeared with in the 2003 Western The Missing.

Kilmer started off his bizarre rant on Friday by claiming he once flew to the actress’ native Australia to see her, only to be met by her husband Andrew Upton.

“Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate,” the 57-year-old actor wrote, along with a selfie of himself.

He followed up a few minutes later by writing, “And recently I’ve had 2 dreams with # CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn’t in either of them.”

Blanchett has been married to Australian playwright Andrew Upton since 1997. They have four children, Dashiell John, 15; Roman Robert, 12; Ignatius Martin, 8; and Edith Vivian Patricia, whose adoption the couple announced three years ago.

Kilmer then retweeted a fan’s photo of Blanchett, 47, from over a week ago, which they tweeted in honor of “Woman Crush Wednesday.”

The next day, Kilmer visited the World Trade Center memorial in New York City — but that didn’t stop him from continuing his raving about Blanchett.

“She’s just as amazing in person,” he picked up. “Some super stars aren’t-Some superstars don’t do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it’s almost unreal.”

Kilmer then revealed that he once forgot his lines while acting alongside the mother of four — because he was so “dazzled” by how she picked up a shovel.

“Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line,” he wrote.

After sharing a photo and video of the Sept. 11 monument, Kilmer shared a photo of Blanchett.

“I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean?” he captioned the black and white image.

After taking a short break, the tweetstorm continued Sunday evening, addressing those who called him out on his rant.

“I’ve never done said or written a single idea that wasn’t of the highest respect and admiration for # cateblanchett or any other great talent,” said Kilmer over a series of tweets.

“She’s a friend of mine and I’ve met her husband thru the years and we’ve all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn’t understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn’t even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.”

In 2006, the actor told Elle that Blanchett was the famous woman he’d most like to have on speed dial. Kilmer said that although he did not tell his costar of his admiration outright, he believes she was aware.

“I think she probably got a sense of it when I not only forgot my dialogue in the scene, I forgot that I was acting, I forgot I was on a movie set, and I just stood there staring at her.”