Uma Thurman is hoping Harvey Weinstein gets his day in court.

The Kill Bill actress, 47, was a guest on Monday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the host thanked her for her bravery in coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the disgraced mogul.

“Well you’ve got to be a citizen and you can’t leave people alone holding the bag of truth by themselves,” Thurman said.

“There is no one I wish to get due process more than him,” she added.

The actress, who is currently starring in The Parisian Woman on Broadway, recently told The New York Times that Weinstein made an awkward pass at her in the sauna of a Parisian hotel, and later attacked her at the Savoy Hotel in London.

“It was such a bat to the head,” she told the paper of the alleged incident in London. “He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein, 65, admitted that he made “an awkward pass” at Thurman in a previous statement to PEOPLE, but denied ever physically assaulting her, calling her claims “untrue.”

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Says Uma Thurman’s Crash on Kill Bill Is ‘The Biggest Regret of My Life’

“There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein’s awkward pass,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to ‘why’ Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public.”

Weinstein’s spokesperson acknowledged the two encounters with Thurman in the statement to PEOPLE, saying that he had made “an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets.”

The spokesperson also claimed that Weinstein and Thurman “shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together.” The spokesperson included photos that purported to demonstrate “the strong relationship Mr. Weinstein and Ms. Thurman had had over the years.”

“This is the first time we are hearing that she considered Mr. Weinstein an enemy and the pictures of their history tell a completely different story,” the spokesperson said, adding that Thurman’s Times piece was also the first time he and his representatives had heard of Thurman’s allegations.

Uma Thurman and Harvey Weinstein in 2016. Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A representative for Thurman told PEOPLE at the time, “The article speaks for itself.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles last fall.

Thurman had remained silent about her alleged experience up until her interview with the Times in February. When asked about her thoughts on the sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein in October, the star was visibly upset as she declined to speak in that moment.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned — I am not a child and I have learned that … when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman told Access Hollywood. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry … and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

The actress collaborated with Weinstein on seven movies, including her Oscar-nominated role in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series.