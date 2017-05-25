Uma Thurman Steps Out with Son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke at Cannes' Star-Studded amfAR Gala

Uma Thurman brought a dashing younger man to Cannes’ star-studded amFAR gala: Her 15-year-old son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke.

The Kill Bill actress, 47, wearing a high-waisted gold-embellished skirt and a sleek white button-down with a gold necktie-inspired necklace, posed alongside her teenage son on the red carpet at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday night.

Levon is the youngest of Thurman’s two children with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke, to whom she was married from 1998 t0 2005. Maya Thurman-Hawke is her oldest child at 18, and the actress has a 4-year-old daughter, Luna, with ex Arpad Busson.

“I’m madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them,” the actress previously told PEOPLE. “I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It’s all a parent could dream of.”

For full coverage of the Cannes Film Festival, including the biggest stars and best red carpet moments, check out people.com/cannes-film-festival

Thurman was recently given primary custody of Luna after a difficult legal battle with Busson, whom she dated on and off from 2007 through 2014. They were engaged twice but never married. Busson sued Thurman in 2014 asking to spend more time with their daughter.

The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival is coming to a close, but the stars were still out for the annual amfAR gala on the French Riviera. Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, David Beckham, Adrian Brody, Joe Jonas and Tracey Ella Ross were all in attendance.