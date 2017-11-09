Uma Thurman Slams Hollywood's 'Contempt and Dismissiveness' Towards Women

Uma Thurman is speaking out about Hollywood’s treatment of women.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actress slammed the film industry, admitting that she spent her early career trying “to be decent and work hard” but instead was met with “contempt and dismissiveness toward women of all kinds.”

“A great cinema role comes along a few times. Maybe for some people, more often. But not everybody,” Thurman, 47, said.

Her words come on the heels of the flood of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who produced seven Thurman films including her Oscar-nominated role in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series.

Sexual assault allegations against actor Kevin Spacey have also followed Thurman recently. She’s starring in a new play called The Parisian Woman, written by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon who worked with Spacey on the hit Netflix show. (Willimon left the series in 2016, and production on House of Cards has been indefinitely suspended since Oct. 31, with Netflix saying the company “will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”)

Thurman has remained silent about both Weinstein and Spacey, telling the Times that “I’ll discuss it when I want to discuss it.”

She made similar comments to Access Hollywood about Weinstein during a press event for The Parisian Woman in October.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned, I am not a child and I have learned that… when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman said, carefully choosing her words in a video that later went viral. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry… and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

In the meantime, Thurman is putting all her energy towards her stage work. “Of course it’s exposing,” she told the Times of being on stage in the play with no edits, retakes or post-production trickery. “But no exposure, no challenge. You can’t test yourself in safety.”

Her character in The Parisian Woman Chloe is “a socialite [in Washington, D.C.] armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage, and an uncertain future,” reps for the show told PEOPLE in a statement. Thurman told the Times she was attracted to “the sheer confidence of the character” and the role’s “emancipation and her sense of entitlement, of sexual freedom.”

It’s a taxing part — Thurman’s most challenging in a decade, she said — that has forced her to use all of her actorly muscles “in a more total and protracted way.”

The Parisian Woman opens Nov. 30 at the New York City’s Hudson Theater.