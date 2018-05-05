Uma Thurman Says She'd Work with Quentin Tarantino Again Despite Accident: 'I Understand Him'

Uma Thurman’s allegation that Quentin Tarantino forced her to do a stunt in 2003’s Kill Bill that left her injured and the years of “trauma” she experienced in its wake hasn’t stopped her from wanting to work with the famed director again in the future.

The 48-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her relationship with Tarantino in a story published on Friday, revealing just three months after first opening up about their fallout that she still hopes to collaborate with him one day.

“I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else,” she said during an interview promoting her latest film, The Con Is On.

“We’ve had our fights over the years,” Thurman admitted. “When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration…yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy. It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died.”

She added: “Yes, do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah. Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don’t care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No! My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but…I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most.”

Thurman first talked about her terrifying crash on the set of Kill Bill in an interview with Maureen Dowd published by The New York Times back in February. There she alleged that Tarantino forced her to do the stunt that left her injured. They fought for years about the crash before finally providing Thurman with the footage of it, she claimed.

Though Thurman believed the “circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality,” the actress clarified later that she doesn’t believe there was malicious intent from Tarantino — pushing again that she forgives him.

“Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible,” Thurman wrote alongside a repost of the video. “He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”

For his part, Tarantino called the crash the “biggest regret of my life.”

“As a director, you learn things and sometimes you learn through horrendous mistakes,” Tarantino told Deadline Hollywood. “That was one of my most horrendous mistakes.”

He explained that after the crash, his relationship with Thurman was never the same again. The two began their working relationship on Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction and made two Kill Bill films together. He delivered the video to the actress, he said, to offer “closure” and also to “help her with her memory of the incident.”

Tarantino, who’s currently crafting a 1960s-set film about the Charles Manson murders, has said that he only plans to make one more film before his retirement.

“I wouldn’t put it past him,” Thurman told EW. “Depending on other things in his life [he could] do that.”