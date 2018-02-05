Uma Thurman: Quentin Tarantino 'Remains Remorseful' About Car Crash That Almost Killed Me

Uma Thurman is clarifying the circumstances surrounding the scary stunt accident she had on set of Kill Bill.

The actress is speaking out further about the disturbing video of her getting hurt during a stunt which accompanied a lengthy New York Times piece on her experience with Harvey Weinstein. Though Thurman believes the “circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality,” the actress clarifies that she doesn’t believe there was malicious intent from director Quentin Tarantino and forgives him.

“Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible,” Thurman wrote alongside a repost of the video on Monday. “He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”

In the article, Thurman alleged that the Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill director — who worked closely with her and Weinstein on both projects — forced her to do a stunt in Kill Bill that left her neck “permanently damaged” and her knees “screwed-up.”

But although she forgives Tarantino, the actress is placing blame squarely on producers for the film, including Weinstein, who she also alleged at one point sexually harassed her.

“THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. For this I hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible,” Thurman continued on her Instagram post. “They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.”

Thurman also told The Times she felt guilty for all of Weinstein’s alleged victims who followed suit. The actress collaborated with Weinstein on seven movies, including her Oscar-nominated role in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series. Late last year, she hinted at misconduct claims in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day where she promised she would be speaking further soon.

“I am one of the reasons that a young girl would walk into his room alone,” she told the NYT, explaining how Kill Bill became a symbol of female empowerment. “All these lambs walked into slaughter because they were convinced nobody rises to such a position who would do something illegal to you, but they do. … I stand as both a person who was subjected to it and a person who was then also part of the cloud cover.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement to PEOPLE that while Weinstein made “an awkward pass” at Thurman in the past, the producer denied ever physically assaulting the actress. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles last fall.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”