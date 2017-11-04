Asia Argento Tells Uma Thurman ‘We Need’ Your Voice After Her Response to Weinstein Goes Viral

She’s shared credits with him in seven movies , including her Oscar-nominated role in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series. But when it comes to the flood of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Uma Thurman is staying mum… for now.

The 47-year-old actress — who is prepping for her Broadway debut in a new play called The Parisian Woman, written by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon — spoke to Access Hollywood about the Weinstein scandal during a press event back in October.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned, I am not a child and I have learned that… when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman said, carefully choosing her words. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry… and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

While the interview took place several weeks ago, the clip is just now going viral after Italian actress Asia Argento — who herself has accused Weinstein of sexual assault — shared the clip on Saturday.

Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

“Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul,” Argento wrote. “We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding.”

Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that in addition to denying any non-consensual sex, “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Since then, Weinstein has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona in October, shortly after the scandal broke. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Aside from Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill movies, Thurman’s other Weinstein movies were A Month by the Lake (1995), Beautiful Girls (1996), The Producers (2005) and Burnt (2015).

Thurman’s frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino revealed that he had known about Weinstein’s behavior for years after his then-girlfriend Mira Sorvino told him that she had an alleged incident with the producer.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino said last month. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”