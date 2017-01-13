Uma Thurman and Ex Scolded by Judge for Ugly Custody Battle: 'Reasonable People Work These Things Out'

Uma Thurman’s custody battle is off to an ugly start in the courtroom.

On Friday, Thurman and her ex, European financier Arpad “Arki” Busson, appeared for the opening day of custody hearings in Manhattan Supreme Court, where a judge scolded the former couple for not being able to solve their issues outside the courts.

“Reasonable people work these things out,” the judge chided, according to Page Six.

The former couple dated on and off from 2007 through 2014. They were engaged twice but never married. Busson sued Thurman in 2014 asking to spend more time with their daughter, Luna. He asked for 10 days a month plus extended vacations, Page Six reports.

First to testify was Dr. Sara Weiss, an expert psychologist, who told the court she does not believe Thurman and her ex can be together with their daughter at the same time.

“At this point I don’t think that these people should be in the same room together with Luna until they have a little more ability to kind of be comfortable with each other,” Dr.Weiss testified, according to Page Six.

Thurman reportedly wants Busson to have less time and restrict him from traveling with their child to his homes in London and the Bahamas. She also wants a regular schedule for when Busson will visit Luna.

The judge also acknowledged the case is complicated by Thurman and Busson’s children from other marriages. Thurman has two children, Maya, 18, and Levon, 14, from her previous marriage to Ethan Hawke. Busson has two sons – Flynn, 18, and Cy, 14 – with supermodel Elle Macpherson.

But the judge reportedly made clear his ruling would not be “dependent on what Elle Macpherson wants and what Ethan Hawke wants.”