U.K. Police Expand Investigation Into Harvey Weinstein as More Sexual Assault Accusers Come Forward

Police in the United Kingdom have widened their investigation into disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to include allegations of sexual assault on seven women.

The producer is being accused in incidents ranging from the ’80s to 2015, the Metropolitan Police confirms to PEOPLE.

The number of alleged victims is now up from the original three. All have come forward between Oct. 11 to 28, starting days after the initial New York Times story reported cases of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Six of the women were allegedly assaulted in London; the other incident happened “outside the jurisdiction” of U.K. police and is being referred to the appropriate authorities. The ongoing investigation has been given the code name “Operation Kaguyak,” according to officers.

Two U.K. victims allege that Weinstein sexually assaulted them multiple times — one in 2012, 2011 and 2015 and the other in 2012, 2013 and 2014. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

The New York Police Department has also launched a criminal investigation into Weinstein, stemming from an assault allegation 13 years ago. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating him for rape charges.