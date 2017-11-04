Tyrese Gibson Thanks His Wife as Abuse Investigation Dropped by Child Service Officials

Tyrese Gibson is thanking his wife Samantha Lee Gibson for her support during his contentious battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson over custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

The 38-year-old actor posted a loving message to Samantha on Instagram Saturday, days after The Blast reported that the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services had closed their investigation in Tyrese’s alleged beating of Shalya and would not be seeking any criminal charges against the actor.

“When your 1st charge get dropped your wife’s mind will finally REST!!!!!” the Fast and the Furious star wrote, captioning a photo of Samantha Lee lying in bed, sleeping. “Thank you Jesus for sending me a fierce and strong wife who is educated and resilient that was able to stand with me so far though this unexpected storm… We stress so that our wives and kids can rest.”

“When you wake up, I’m sorry Baby. I’m so sorry for posting this,” he added.

Child services initially launched their investigation into Tyrese after Norma — who was married to Gibson from 2007 to 2009 — accused Gibson of abusing their daughter on Aug. 19, alleging in court documents that the actor “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She also alleged in court documents that her ex hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly later tell her mother that she couldn’t sit down due to pain.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE in September, physical and legal custody of Shayla was temporarily granted to Norma while ordering Tyrese to stay 100 yards away from both of them as well as Norma’s home.

Tyrese’s rep confirmed reports to PEOPLE that child’s services had closed their investigation and would not be seeking criminal charges. Norma’s lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tyrese previously told PEOPLE in a statement that Norma’s allegations were “hurtful lies.”

In October, Norma filed a police report against Tyrese after he hired a plane to fly a banner directed at Shayla that read “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla” over his daughter’s school — an act she claimed violated her temporary restraining order against him. Tyrese later admitted to flying the banner, sharing several photos of himself and Shayla to Instagram with the caption: “I wanted the banner to be longer but it’s was too expensive.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Norma’s attorney, Aleen Laura Khanjian, said in response to the banner: “This disturbing behavior is a complete violation of the restraining order. It is a reflection of Mr. Gibson’s erratic state of mind.”

“Simply put, he doesn’t respect boundaries,” Khanjian continued. “If he did, this restraining order would not have been necessary. At the end of the day, we simply want him to get the help he needs so that he can become a stable, solid and secure presence in his daughter’s life.”

Tyrese has posted often about his ongoing custody battle in recent weeks. On Friday, he shared a video montage on his Instagram account that showed photos of celebrities like Kanye West, Will Smith, Michael Jackson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with their kids as Luther Vandross’ “Dance with my Father” played in the background.

“Soon again…. Shayla, You will dance with your father again…” Tyrese wrote. “Crack your jokes, do your best to inject yourself into this #DaddyDaughter custody situation……. The real MEN and fathers out here know….. it only highlights your OWN insecurities……”

“Wish ! had it in me to respond,” he continued. “Normally do ! just can’t cause all of my energy and prayers and love and power belongs to SHAYLA…. Cause #ShaylaRocks God bless you….. Have fun guys with your little ones ok? When you hear their little feet running through the house don’t take it for granted….”

On Wednesday, Tyrese released an almost seven-minute long tearful video in which he openly begged Norma for reconciliation.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?” he said in the Facebook live clip, sobbing. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

“I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” Gibson said loudly as he started crying again. “I don’t hate you Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and accuse me of something I didn’t do!”

Hours later, he shared another video on Instagram assuring fans he was doing well.

Norma claimed in her September declaration that Gibson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as manic behavior by three psychotherapists — which she said he denied. She expressed she was “deeply concerned” about the actor taking their daughter to Dubai, where he has allegedly threatened to travel in the past — and claimed the he did not return their daughter’s passport to her when she requested. She also claimed the actor withheld contact between her and Shayla while their daughter stayed with him.