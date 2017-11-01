Tyrese Gibson Sobs 'Please Don't Take My Baby' in Emotional Plea to Ex-Wife

Tyrese Gibson has posted an emotional video amid a contentious custody battle for his only child, 10-year-old Shayna.

The Fast and Furious actor took to Facebook Wednesday to release an almost seven-minute long video in which he starts out talking about his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and then starts addressing his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson. Wearing a “Shayna Rocks” sweatshirt, Gibson shows it off before he starts openly crying.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?” Gibson says in the video as he starts sobbing. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

The actor continues to cry and pace around the room before he starts talking directly to Norma again.

“I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” Gibson says loudly as he starts crying again. “I don’t hate you Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and accuse me of something I didn’t do!”

In court documents, Norma accused Gibson of abusing their daughter on Aug. 19, alleging the actor “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

Norma — who was wed to Gibson from 2007 to 2009 — alleged her ex hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly later tell her mother that she couldn’t sit down due to pain and saying, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”

Gibson previously told PEOPLE in a statement that Norma’s allegations were “hurtful lies.”

WATCH: Tyrese Gibson Admits to Flying Banner Over Daughter’s School Despite Restraining Order

In her declaration, Norma claimed Gibson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as manic behavior by three psychotherapists — which she said he denied. She also expressed she was “deeply concerned” about the actor taking their daughter to Dubai, where he has allegedly threatened to travel in the past — and stating the he did not return their daughter’s passport to her when she requested.

She also claimed the actor withheld contact between her and Shayla while their daughter stayed with him.

Apart from alleging that he abused their daughter, Norma also wrote in her declaration that he was prone to “beat on the people he is in conflict with” and that he had hit her “a number of times in the past including when I was pregnant with our daughter.”

Norma’s attorney Khanjian previously told PEOPLE that by taking legal action, “Norma wants Tyrese, her ex-husband, to receive the therapy he needs so that their daughter can have the relationship with her father she deserves. Norma wishes nothing but the best for Tyrese and is willing to support him, through the courts, to become the father he wants to be.”