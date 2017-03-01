Tyrese Gibson Announces He Secretly Got Married on Valentine’s Day

Congratulations to Tyrese Gibson!

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Fast and Furious actor, 38, revealed he tied the knot during a Valentine’s Day ceremony. Set to Brian Courtney Wilson’s “I’ll Just Say Yes,” the montage included photos with his bride, whose identity has yet to be known, and video of the couple walking on the beach during sunset.

“They say a happy wife equals a happy life,” a message in Gibson’s clip read. In addition, the newlywed captioned it, “Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh Mr & Mrs Gibson.”

Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen #GrownManSeason A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

The couple was first photographed together at a charity event in Atlanta in December 2016.

And in April, Gibson mentioned his “future wife” in an Instagram post, sharing that “she has the energy and presence of grace and regal sophistication.”

Gibson was previously married to Norma Mitchell for two years before splitting in 2009. The pair share 9-year-old daughter Shayla.

Gibson’s rep has not responded immediately to PEOPLE’s request for comment.