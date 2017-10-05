Tyrese Gibson Blames Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Fast and Furious 9 Delay

Tyrese Gibson is not happy with his Fast and Furious costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The actor took to his Instagram to accuse the wrestler-turned-actor of holding up the next installment in the hugely successful action franchise until 2020. The movie previously had an April 2019 release date.

“Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” the actor wrote, also taking a dig at Johnson’s last movie Baywatch, which underperformed this summer at the U.S. box office.

Gibson has expressed his displeasure with the actor in the past as rumors swirled that the next installment is being bumped in favor of a standalone movie for Johnson’s character. He took to commenting on Johnson’s Instagram pictures in an attempt to convince the actor not to “fly solo.”

“If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote in September. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

The drama between actors in the franchise first erupted on the set of Fast 8 when Johnson called out some of his male costars as “chicken s—” and “candy-ass.” Gibson took to Instagram in defense of franchise star and producer Vin Diesel at the time – who is reportedly the target of his costar’s rant.