Tyra Banks on the Importance of Black Panther: 'It's Not a Movie, It's a Movement'

Tyra Banks understands the power of Black Panther.

The supermodel attended the New York premiere of the game-changing Marvel blockbuster, hosted by The Cinema Society at the Museum of Modern Art, on Tuesday where she talked to reporters about the significance of the movie coming out now.

“This is the moment, we need this. We need this movie right now,” Banks, 44, told reporters. “It’s not a movie, it’s a movement. It’s a living organism. This is the self-esteem and the boost that my community not just needs right now but deserves.”

Tyra Banks and Sports Illustrated cover star Danielle Herrington Roy Rochlin/Getty

Banks attended the screening with Sports Illustrated‘s just-revealed swimsuit cover model Danielle Herrington. But the two were just part of a long list of high-profile celebrities that attended the screening for the movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Michael B. Jordan.

Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Rev. Al Sharpton, Chris Rock, Stephen Henderson and more were in attendance for the first superhero movie with an all-black cast.

PEOPLE caught up with star Boseman, who was seen chatting with Washington, about the significance of so many Hollywood icons supporting the movie.

“It’s fulfillment of really all of our dreams,” he said. “You always want to work with the best people and to be around the best artists and public figures of all kinds, people that have shaped the culture of all kindss. I think that fulfills your dreams ultimately — you don’t want to do your art in a box.”

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16.