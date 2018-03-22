Tyler Perry Won a Bidding War Against Blue Ivy: 'I Could Not Be Outdone by a 6-Year-Old'

Tyler Perry almost lost out on a painting to burgeoning art collector Blue Ivy Carter.

The actor and screenwriter revealed what it was like to go up against the oldest child of JAY-Z and Beyoncé while bidding on an acrylic painting of Sidney Poitier at the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala auction last week.

Perry was promoting his latest film, Acrimony, on the TODAY show Thursday morning when the director described the moment he realized he was bidding against 6-year-old Blue Ivy.

“Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn’t know how it was,” he told TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb. “I look over and it’s her. She’s taking the paddle out of Jay’s hand and Beyoncé’s hand and she’s bidding.”

Tyler Perry and Blue Ivy Carter Steve Granitz/WireImage; Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty

He continued, “I’m like, this kid’s not outbidding me today. You gonna learn today, little girl. I’m getting this painting. But JAY-Z actually pretended to pull it out of her hand and stop her bidding. But it was for charity so it was for a great cause.

As for whether Perry won the bidding war, he said he did. “I got the painting. I could not be outdone by a 6-year-old.”

Blue Ivy held her paddle high and bid $17,000 on the acrylic painting during the event’s live auction, which was emceed by Star Jones, according to Vanity Fair.

Despite JAY-Z jokingly trying to snatch the paddle from his daughter, she bid again when the item’s asking price shot up to $19,000, the outlet reported. However, Perry beat out the bid and won the art piece for $20,000, Vanity Fair said.

The magazine reported the little girl successfully bid on the next artwork up for auction, though, winning a piece by Samuel Levi Jones for $10,000.

Beyonce and JAY-Z will soon be on the road for the long-awaited sequel to their 2014 tour, On the Run.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month, “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

The source said the Carters will be traveling with their children, Blue Ivy as well as 8-month-old twins Sir and Rumi.

“They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure,” the source said.