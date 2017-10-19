Tyler Perry Says His Girlfriend Told Him She Was Pregnant on FaceTime

Three years ago, Tyler Perry received a call from girlfriend Gelila Bekele that would change both of their lives forever.

“I get a FaceTime call and she’s holding up the pregnancy stick,”he tells PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV). “I’m like, ‘I guess this is happening.'”

The Madea creator explains that he learned the news in the same spot he’d found out equally life-changing information just years before. “It was so strange,” Perry, 48, says. “I was in the very arena that I had played and I got the test results back — the test saying my father wasn’t my father.”

Now a dad himself to Aman, 2, Perry’s son keeps the producer busy watching a kid’s television show.

“The whole day is Paw Patrol,” the Hollywood powerhouse says of the animated Nickelodeon series. “Paw Patrol. He loves Paw Patrol. He wants to watch Paw Patrol. He’s never seen television, but he watches it on his iPad. We have to take it away, then we go out and do normal things, and then it ends with Paw Patrol.”

Though Perry and Bekele — who started dating after meeting at a Prince concert in 2007 — may get a break from Aman’s favorite TV program, he says, “Our lives revolve around him.”

And Perry has found the perfect partner in the model-activist, 31: “There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing.”

Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween hits theaters Friday, and his autobiography Higher is Waiting is out Nov. 14.