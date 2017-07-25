Angelina Jolie, George Clooney and More! See the Stars Heading to Toronto Film Festival

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival features one star-studded lineup!

On Tuesday, the prestigious festival unveiled its first slate of films for this year’s September 7 to 17 event, including movies directed by Angelina Jolie and George Clooney.

Jolie’s First They Killed My Father is set to hit the festival, a few months after the passion project about the Khmer Rouge genocide premiered in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Meanwhile, Clooney’s comedy Suburbicon will show along with Darren Aronofsky‘s Mother! (which stars his girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence).

The festival traditionally kicks the year’s Oscar race into high gear, with contenders vying to start the momentum that will carry them through awards season.

Movies with gala world premieres will feature a slew of A-listers, including Emma Stone and Steve Carell as tennis rivals Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes; Kings, a drama about the L.A. riots starring Daniel Craig and Halle Berry; the Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted Stronger, about a Boston bombing survivor; and Neil Burger’s untitled film starring Kevin Hart.

In other festival highlights, the formidable Judi Dench is taking on another royal role: She plays Queen Victoria in Victoria and Abdul. And Matt Damon is going mini! He’s a man who decides to shrink down to 5 in. tall in director Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.

TIFF also snagged the international premiere of the Sundance hit Mudbound, a drama about a family living in the Deep South. The film stars Jason Clark, Mary J. Blige and Jason Mitchell. Paul McGuigan’s Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, with Annette Bening playing Hollywood Golden Age actress Gloria Grahame, and Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, will get Canadian premieres at the festival.

This year’s event will be bittersweet as the world mourns the death of the festival’s founder, Bill Marshall. He died of a heart attack in January, EW reported. He was 77.