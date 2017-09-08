Angelina! J.Law! George Clooney! The Stars and Buzziest Movies Heading to the Toronto Film Festival
The Toronto Film Festival Is Underway! All the Stars You Need to See
Pretty much the entire A-list is headed to Canada this week
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
LADY GAGA
at a Sept. 8 press conference for her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET & ARMIE HAMMER
at the Call Me By Your Name premiere on Sept. 7.
CHARLIE HUNNAM
at the Papillon premiere on Sept. 7.
SOPHIE FIENNES & GRACE JONES
at the Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami premiere on Sept. 7.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
at the Sept. 7 premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors.
SHIA LABEOUF
at the premiere of Borg/McEnroe on Sept. 7.
