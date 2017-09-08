Movies

The Toronto Film Festival Is Underway! All the Stars You Need to See

Pretty much the entire A-list is headed to Canada this week

Kevin Winter/Getty

LADY GAGA

at a Sept. 8 press conference for her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Walter McBride/FilmMagic

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET & ARMIE HAMMER

at the Call Me By Your Name premiere on Sept. 7. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CHARLIE HUNNAM

at the Papillon premiere on Sept. 7.

 

J. Countess/WireImage

SOPHIE FIENNES & GRACE JONES

at the Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami premiere on Sept. 7.

J. Merritt/WireImage

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

at the Sept. 7 premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors.

PA Images/INSTARimages

SHIA LABEOUF

at the premiere of Borg/McEnroe on Sept. 7.

