Movies

Top Gun 2 Lands Director and Release Date

By @derekjlawrence

Posted on

TOP GUN (1986) Tom Cruise

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

In the summer of 2019, Tom Cruise will once again feel the need for speed.

On Friday, Paramount announced that the long-gestating Top Gun sequel will fly into theaters on July 12, 2019.

In addition, Tron: Legacy filmmaker Joseph Kosinski will direct the film, EW has confirmed. Kosinski and Cruise previously worked together on the 2013 sci-fi drama Oblivion.

Earlier this month, Cruise revealed that he didn’t want the new film to have a number in the title, so it will be called Top Gun: Maverick, after his character’s code name.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed,” he recently told Access Hollywood. “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

Released in 1986, the Tony Scott-directed film raced to over $350 million at the worldwide box office.

Deadline first reported the news of Kosinski’s involvement.

