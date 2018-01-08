Tonya Harding & Tommy Wiseau Hit Golden Globes After Party Following Surprise Awards Appearances

They both set tongues wagging at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, and continued to shock and awe after the show had wrapped.

Tonya Harding and Tommy Wiseau, two of the subjects for this year’s major award contenders, left many star’s starstruck as they headed to the award show after parties.

Separately they each made an impact, but when they crossed paths, the pair came close to blowing at least one celebrity’s mind.

Sebastian Stan, who plays the part of Hardin’s ex-husband in the Margot Robbie film I, Tonya, was that celebrity and he could not help but ask for a snap of the director and former figure skater.

Sharing the coveted photo with fans on his Instagram Story, he captioned the image, “Happy 2018!”

Wiseau was all smiles as he posed with Harding. Wiseau was at the award show to support James Franco‘s film The Disaster Artist, which focuses on the cult film Wiseau made called The Room.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Joe Jonas also managed to get a selfie with Wiseau and Greg Sestero (Wiseau’s best friend), sharing it on Twitter with a screaming face emoji and writing, “OMG.”

😱 pic.twitter.com/fLEehux57V — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 8, 2018

Franco won a Golden Globe on Sunday for playing Wiseau in his film. Wiseau spent $6 million of his own money on The Room, blowing most of it on follies like buying film equipment instead of renting and insisting on shooting both digitally and on film. With his unintelligible script, zany acting techniques and inscrutable accent, everyone involved in the production was certain it would fail.

Yet the film’s unintentional hilarity earned it a devoted following. To this day, fans pack into midnight screenings dressed as their favorite characters, and videos highlighting the film’s most cringe-worthy moments have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

The 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.