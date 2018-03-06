Ruthie Ann Miles' Friends Mourn Tony Winner's Daughter's Death: 'Abigail Was Her Life and Soul'

The Broadway community is in mourning over a tragedy that struck one of their own.

Ruthie Ann Miles, who won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the 2015 revival of The King and I, lost her 4-year-old daughter Abigail Blumenstein after a driver allegedly struck her with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, an N.Y.C. Police Department source told PEOPLE.

Another child, 1-year-old Joshua Lew, was also pronounced dead in the accident, according to police.

Miles, 34, who is pregnant with her second child, was injured in the accident but is now in stable condition, as are two other unnamed adult victims. According to a GoFundMe page setup to raise money for Miles, the actress’s unborn baby is unharmed.

The driver was brought to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to police. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

“Ruthie is so loved by so many people in this community,” a source, who knew Miles when she was pregnant with Abigail, told PEOPLE. “No one has the words to express how devastating this is. Everyone in this community will do as much as we can. The only thing we can do is just raise more and more money right now. But we will be there for her.”

Ruthie Ann Miles and her daughter Abigail. Walter McBride/WireImage

The GoFundMe set up for Miles has raised over $200,000 in less than 12 hours.

“Abigail was her life. Abigail was her soul,” the source added, saying the child “was the loveliest, happiest and also the most perfect little mix of Ruthie and [her husband] Jonathan [Blumenstein]. She was smart, cheerfully curious about everything. I don’t think I ever saw her without a smile on her face.”

Another source said, “Ruthie was a wonderful mother. She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together. The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable. What she must be going through just rips us all apart.”

The second source added that “Abigail was excited to be a big sister. She was the brightest little spirit. Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.

Ruthie Ann Miles. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

“All the moms who know Ruthie are feeling very scared and vulnerably today. We’re all holding our kids a little closer.”



Another source said that Miles “really does have one of the sweetest spirits of anyone I have ever encountered. She’s just radiant and light and full of life.”

The third source added that Miles and Blumenstein “were excited about expanding their family. As you can imagine, it’s tough being a working mom — especially when you’re a stage actress and working a really strange schedule.”

The source noted that Miles had finished performing in the show Chess in Washington D.C. “and was battling bronchitis last I saw her. But she was still in the best of spirits and always had the nicest things to say about Abigail. Her face lit up when she talked about her.”

Broadway stars have shared an outpouring of support for Miles on social media, including Kelli O’Hara, who won a Tony with the actress for The King and I.

My heart is broken for my friend. Please help them. Let’s celebrate Abbie’s life. She was a wonderful and beautiful girl. Just like her strong her Mother who has taught me so much. https://t.co/SUGpBVZY2y pic.twitter.com/pLqdYXZvHa — Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) March 6, 2018

“My heart is broken for my friend. Please help them. Let’s celebrate Abbie’s life. She was a wonderful and beautiful girl. Just like her strong her Mother who has taught me so much,” O’Hara wrote on Twitter, along with a link to Miles’ GoFundMe page.

“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

Kristen Chenoweth wrote, “@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved.”

The driver in the fatal crash has a history of traffic stops, an NYPD source says: She was ticketed for allegedly driving through red lights four times within last two years and, during that same time period, was also cited four times for speeding through a school zone.

The disposition of those citations and tickets was not immediately clear on Tuesday.

“It’s really, really sad what happened today,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, according to CBS New York. “This loss of life is tragic and painful for all of us, particularly all of us who are parents.”