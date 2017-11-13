Tom Sizemore Was Sent Home From a Movie Set for Allegedly Molesting an 11-Year-Old Girl: Report

Tom Sizemore was sent home from the Utah set of Born Killers in 2003 after an 11-year-old actress claimed that the actor had inappropriately touched her genitals, dozens of cast and crew members who worked on the film told The Hollywood Reporter.

They alleged the incident occurred towards the end of production, while photos were being taken of the young actress sitting on Sizemore’s lap.

Actress Robyn Adamson — who was present during the shoot — said, “At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited.” Afterwards, she said the young girl “had trouble taking direction.”

The next day, casting director Catrine McGregor said she got a call from the young girl’s agent, informing her that the girl had told her mother she had been inappropriately touched.

The film’s producers Michael Manshel and Gus Spoliansky claimed that as soon as they heard the allegation, Sizemore was removed from set. Manshel also added that “they did talk to the police but didn’t press charges.

“We also talked to Tom at the time and told him everything that had been told to us and he said: ‘I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.’ ”

Sizemore previously pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse for assaulting his girlfriend in July 2016. In 2003, the actor was sentenced to six months in jail for physically abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss during their two-year relationship. He later violated probation by contacting Fleiss, failing several drug tests and using a prosthetic device in an attempt to fake a drug test.

THR reported that after the girl’s parents did not press charges, Sizemore returned to production to film reshoots.

Sizemore’s agent Stephen Rice told THR that the actor had declined to comment on the allegation, saying, “Our position is ‘no comment.’ ”

PEOPLE’s request to Sizemore’s reps for comment were not immediately returned.