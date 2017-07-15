Charlie's Angels Reunion! Drew Barrymore Thanks Cameron Diaz for Making Her 'Feel Beyond Beautiful'
The Spider-Man Press Tour of Love: Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya's Sweetest Moments Around the World
Now that Tom Holland and Zendaya are an item, we’re taking a look back at all their sweetest moments from their worldwide press tour.
By Mike Miller
1 of 10
Caught in a Web of Love!
In celebration of Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland and Zendaya becoming an item, we're taking a look back at all their sweetest moments from what has been a whirlwind worldwide press tour for the summer blockbuster.
2 of 10
San Diego Comic-Con
Spider-Man: Homecoming had only been filming for a month when Holland and Zendaya made one of their earliest promotional appearances together at the San Diego Comic-Con in California. Despite being relatively new to set, both stars had undeniable chemistry on the red carpet.
3 of 10
MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles
Almost a year later, the duo teamed up to debut a teaser for the movie at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles. Holland showed off his spidey-skills to the audience -- and Zendaya -- when he performed a flawless backflip onstage.
4 of 10
Later at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ...
Holland and Zendaya sat together at the event and looked like they were having a blast at their table throughout the evening, laughing and joking around.
"Most importantly, they make each other crack up," an insider recently told PEOPLE of their relationship. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”
5 of 10
The Grove in Hollywood, California
The stars even hung out together on their off day! Just two days after the awards show, the duo ran into each other at an outdoor mall in Hollywood. Zendaya apparently happened upon Holland and his friends having lunch and stopped for a chat.
A source told PEOPLE the couple "try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
6 of 10
Madrid, Spain
One of the first stops on their world promo tour was in Madrid, Spain, where they posed for photos together at the Villa Magna Hotel.
Zendaya picked out special footwear for the occasion, donning a pair of shoes from Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik collaboration, gifted to her by the singer herself.
“I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I’ve been preparing for this day, I would never let her down,” Zendaya wrote on her Twitter at the time.
7 of 10
London, England
Next, the couple flew to London for a photocall at The Ham Yard Hotel.
They were joined by producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal and director Jon Watts -- but it was Holland's pet dog Tessa who ended up stealing the show that day.
8 of 10
Barcelona, Spain
While in Barcelona, Holland shared a flirty video with Zendaya on Instagram, praising the actress for her fashion sense.
“Benefit of traveling with Zendaya is she has nice clothes, thank you,” Tom said in the video. The actor ended up hijacking one of her jackets, which he sported on Instagram in a series of posts.
9 of 10
New York, New York
Zendaya feigned some playful jealousy during one of their final stops, the Whitby Hotel in New York City.
The couple was joined by costar Laura Harrier, who jokingly flirted with Holland on the carpet while Zendaya smiled and shook her head.
10 of 10
Los Angeles, California
Finally back on the West Coast, Zendaya and Holland teamed up to walk the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Their relationship marks the third time a Spider-Man movie has sparked romance amongst its stars. They follow in the footsteps of Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire from 2002’s Spider-Man and Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. The other two couples have since broken up.
