Rumored Couple Tom Holland and Zendaya Pose Next to Spiderman Statue During Afternoon Hangout

Going back to their roots!

Rumored couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted walking around Los Angeles together on Thursday.

They even stopped by a comic book store where they to took a photo next to a Spider-Man statue.

The two were last seen together sitting next to each other at the Academy Awards ceremony in March.

Last July, sources told PEOPLE the pair were an item.

“They started seeing each other when they were filming Spider-Man,” a source said at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye.”

Lies Angeles / BACKGRID

Added an insider, “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Zendaya, however, denied anything romantic between them in August.

“We are friends,” she said in Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood issue. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Shortly before the premiere of Spider-Man, Holland opened up to PEOPLE about how Zendaya has helped him navigate the spotlight.

“We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” Holland said of his costar. “I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.”