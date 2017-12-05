Tom Holland Reveals He Has a Spider-Man 'Shrine' in His Apartment — And You Can Too!

Hey Spider-Man fans — Tom Holland is just like you!

During a Facebook Live chat with PEOPLE Tuesday, the latest actor to put on the Spidey suit revealed that he has his own collection of Spider-Man Pop! figures.

“In my bathroom, I have all three,” Holland, 21, said in the live stream. “My apartment has become a shrine of Spider-Man stuff. I’m a little embarrassed. It’s like, ‘Look at me, look at me.'”

Asked to explain Spider-Man’s appeal over other Marvel superheroes, Holland said, “I think it’s nice for kids to have a superhero they can relate to. It’s hard to relate to Tony Stark. Not many of us are billionaires. Spider-Man is different from Marvel heroes because he’s a kid. Peter Parker’s problems are he doesn’t have enough money for the bus fare.”

The actor let fans in on his secret Spider-Man shrine while unboxing the new toys that come in the Spider-Man: Homecoming Limited Edition Gift Box available exclusively at Walmart.

Holland also made the announcement that fans have the opportunity to own one of two Spidey suits that the actor wore during the making of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As Holland mentioned during the Facebook event, there are two opportunities to own a piece of the action. The first Spidey suit is up for auction starting today, with all proceeds going to benefit Toys for Tots. Fans can participate in the online auction by registering online. Bidding closes Monday.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The second Spidey suit will be given to a lucky fan via a sweepstakes. Fans can enter through the official Spider-Man Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter by taking a picture of themselves with their purchase of the new Walmart exclusive gift box or any Blu-ray, DVD or Digital purchase of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and using the hashtag #SpidermanHomecomingSweepstakes for their chance to win.

The sweepstakes begins today and closes on January 2, 2018. To learn more, visit the sweepstakes website.