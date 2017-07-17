Tom Holland and Zendaya Take a Cute Drive Together in Los Angeles While Dodging Paparazzi

Tom Holland and Zendaya can’t get enough of each other.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming costars, whom PEOPLE recently confirmed are dating, were spotted cruising around Los Angeles on Monday. The actress took to Snapchat during the ride to document a photographer who they said was following them in traffic.

“So I’m rolling with this guy today, and we have a nice paparazzi guys following us,” Zendaya said in the video, which a fan later posted to Instagram.

The actress then says the cameraman is not even being subtle, when Holland interjects with a disbelieving laugh, “This motherf—– stopped on the freeway as we were trying to lose him.”

guess who's together again 😏 lol __ @tomholland2013 + @zendaya via 👻 deleting soon A post shared by 🅚🅐🅣 (@c.omicsworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

The duo “started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Adds an insider: “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Holland and Zendaya responded on Twitter, joking that they don’t have time for vacations — though neither denied the relationship.