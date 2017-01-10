Tom Hiddleston Admits ‘Nerves Got the Better’ of Him During Ill-Received Golden Globes Speech

Tom Hiddleston may have won his first Golden Globe award Sunday night, but even he knows his acceptance speech was not award-worthy.

The 35-year-old actor, who won for his performance in The Night Manager, apologized on Facebook on Monday after his speech about the civil war in the South Sudan drew backlash from people who thought he trivialized a humanitarian crisis.

“I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed,” he writes. “In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.”

During his speech, Hiddleston recalled a recent trip to the world’s youngest nation, where he worked with the United Nations Children’s Fund. While there, he was approached by a group of doctors and nurses with Doctors Without Borders who said they’d binge-watched The Night Manager during the previous month’s shelling.

Hiddleston was moved by “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people … who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken,” he said. He went on to dedicate his win “to those out there who are doing their best.”

“Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme,” the Thor star continued in his Facebook post. “And the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”