Tom Hardy Kicks Off Online Fundraiser for Manchester Terror Attack Victims

Tom Hardy is lending a hand to those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.

The London native has launched an online fundraiser with the goal of raising £15,000 for the British Red Cross Society, following the deadly suicide bombing that killed 22 people and left 59 injured at Arianna Grande’s Manchester concert on Monday night. So far on Wednesday, the emergency fund has accumulated 47% of its goal.

“What happened last night at the AG concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert. It is an inconceivable atrocity,” Hardy wrote on the page. “There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that Terrorism is an evil thing.”

He continued, “I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last nights events. There will be much to do and for many the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence. A road to recovery unimaginable.”

Hardy added, “Terrorism is abhorrent, the killing of innocent families and children unacceptable. And it is with those, the innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lies. Please help however you can.”

The explosion occurred at around 10:33 p.m. local time Monday near the ticket office outside the arena, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said. According to the SITE Intel Group, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Twenty-two-year-old Salman Abedi detonated the explosive at the famous venue. Children were among the dead, and the first of the identified victims included an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos.