Tom Hardy Shows Off His Softer Side Reading Bedtime Stories While Surrounded by Stuffed Animals

Tom Hardy: Actor, producer … professional bedtime story teller?

The 39-year-old showed off his softer side on New Year’s Eve by reading a bedtime story to millions of little ones on BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories — and it was just as adorable as you’d imagine.

The star cuddled up on a couch full of stuffed animals with his dog, Woody, perched on his lap and put on his most soothing voice to read Simon Philip’s You Must Bring a Hat.

The Taboo actor went all out for the story, altering his voice for the different characters as he told the tale of a young man looking for a hat to wear to “the biggest, bestest” party.

It seemed Hardy had the time of his life reading the story.

“All that partying, to be fair, has completely warn me out and I’m sure you’re feeling very sleepy too,” Hardy said with Woody fast asleep in his lap. “I will see you for another bedtime story. Sleep tight.”