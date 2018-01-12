Inside Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Long-lasting Love Story

THE LOOK OF LOVE

"I'll never forget, we were standing on the corner of 57th and 5th in New York, or 58th and 5th," Wilson told Piers Morgan of her husband. "We were holding hands, and we were waiting for the traffic light to change. And he looked at me and he said, 'You know, I just want you to know, that you never have to change anything about who you are in order to be with me.' Literally, a wave of — if love is a feeling, or a cellular thing that happens to your body — it went through me, and that's pretty much who he is, and how he's been."