Everlasting Love! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Still Cute on the Red Carpet 30 Years Later

In a town where relationships never seem to last, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have managed to buck the trend, emerging as one of the cutest couples on the red carpet for 30 years.

The duo were spotted together at the European premiere of Hanks’ new film The Post in London, England on Wednesday. The actor looked dashing in a dark suit and overcoat, while Wilson kept warm in a black leather jacket.

Their styles might have changed over the years, but the couple looked just as happy and in love as they did 30 years ago at the Hollywood premiere of Dragnet in 1987 (also pictured above).

Hanks, 60, and his first wife Samantha Lewes divorced in 1987 and he married Wilson the next year.

“I wish there was a secret, you know. We just like each other. You start there,” Hanks previously said about what it takes for a successful marriage.

“I still can’t believe my wife goes out with me,” he added. “If we were in high school and I was just funny, I’d never have the courage to talk to her.”

Hanks, who is currently starring as legendary newspaperman Ben Bradlee in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, said marriage to Wilson has been easy.

“They say it must be hard work. No it’s not,” Hanks said. “Every now and again you know, you gotta get over some stuff but life is one damn thing after another and its actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it.”

The Post is in theaters now.