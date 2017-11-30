Why Tom Hanks Isn't Surprised by Hollywood's Sexual Harassment Scandal

Tom Hanks isn’t surprised by Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandal.

The Oscar winner opened up about the current slew of harassment allegations against some of Hollywood top players during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying there are “predators absolutely everywhere.”

“There’s a lot of reasons people do this for a living. Making a movie is a life experience that can create an awful lot of joy,” he said. “You can meet the person you fall in love with, you can laugh your heads off. That’s the good stuff.”

But despite all the good, Hanks said there is also a dark side to the film industry that can’t be ignored.

“The bad stuff can happen on a movie as well. There are some people who go into this business because they get off on having power,” he said. “And the times they feel the most powerful, which is why they went into the business, are when they are hitting on somebody who’s underneath them, [and] I don’t necessarily mean completely sexually. There are predators absolutely everywhere.”

The wave of allegations was spurred by a slew of stories alleging decades of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

Hollywood figures Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Louis C.K., action movie star Steven Segal and Entourage actor Jeremy Piven are among the many being accused of abusing their position.

Stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Munn, Ashley Judd and more have since spoken out against unwanted advances from Hollywood power players.

Hanks said he is optimistic about changes being made in Hollywood. Following the first wave of allegations against Weinstein, the producer was ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Weinstein has repeatedly denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

“Somebody said, ‘Is it too late to change things?’ No, it’s never too late,” said Hanks. “It’s never too late to learn new behaviors. And that’s a responsibility of anybody who wants to obey a code of professional ethics.”

Hanks next stars in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, out Dec. 25.