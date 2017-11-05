On Saturday, Tom Hanks took a break from promoting his book in Austin, Texas, and helped a man in the crowd propose to his girlfriend, the Associated Press reported.

During a question and answer session at the Texas Book Festival about his new book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, the AP reported that Hanks told the crowd he was bored of answering their questions and wanted to ask one of his own.

According to the AP, Hanks then took out a piece of paper and announced that there was a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, who had a question for a woman in the crowd, Nikki Young. The question was: “Nikki, will you marry me?”

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hanks Asks Zoltar from Big for Yet Another Wish

The couple then went onstage where McFarling got on one knee and presented Young with a ring, according to the AP. Luckily, she said yes.

Another guest at Hanks’ reading captured the surprise proposal on camera, sharing a photo of the happy couple kissing onstage. “A wedding proposal happens at the @tomhanks reading @texasbookfest just now. #love,” the guest captioned the sweet photo.

And the Texas Book Festival also documented the moment, sharing both a photo of Young’s surprised face and a photo of the newly engaged couple standing with Hanks onstage.

The AP reported that after the proposal, Hanks hugged Young and gave the couple his best wishes.