Tom Felton Reps Team Slytherin While Attending a Harry Potter Film Concert

It’s been nearly six years since the final Harry Potter film debuted, but Tom Felton remains loyal to the Slytherin house.

The 29-year-old actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the movies based on the magical book series, went undercover (in plain sight) to a recent Harry Potter Film Concert Series screening in Vancouver.

Felton rocked a Slytherin sweatshirt and green baseball cap while blending in with the other costumed muggles who came to see Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with live musical accompaniment.

“You can take the boy out of Hogwarts…” he captioned a selfie on Snapchat that showed off his attire.

He even got his The Flash costar Jesse L. Martin in on the fun. In an Instagram photo, the 48-year-old actor donned a green and white Slytherin scarf for the outing.

“Yeah we did,” Felton wrote on Instagram, tagging Harry Potter director Chris Columbus.

“My two favorite actors!” the director responded in the comments. “You guys are the greatest!”

Round 2, ding ding! ⚡️⚡️Harry Potter in Concert⚡️⚡️Another magical evening… #ilikemypunsintended A post shared by wendy jo (@djwendo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Felton has attended a Harry Potter event since leaving Hogwarts. He reunited with many of his costars, including Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and brothers James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), at the grand opening of the latest Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park last year.

“[I feel] a huge sense of pride, warmth, nostalgia,” Felton told PEOPLE. “It’s remarkable. I was here years ago as a kid enjoying the attractions myself. So to be here as part of one is spectacular, and oddly more emotional than actually the films were, because this place was such a staple of my youth.”

Earlier this year, he paid a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida with his former onscreen father, Jason Isaacs, and Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom.

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

Isaacs surprised fans and J.K. Rowling when he posted photos of the mini-Potter reunion. Rowling even retweeted the photo and included a heart emoji alongside a lightning bolt emoji.