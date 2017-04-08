Back at It! Tom Cruise Films Crazy Stunts in Paris for Mission: Impossible 6

Tom Cruise is back for more Impossible stunts.

The actor was photographed in Paris on set for Mission: Impossible 6, which also stars Life actress Rebecca Ferguson. Playing protagonist Ethan Hunt, the legendary actor filmed on top of a roof in a stunt that appeared to involve helicopters.

Could this top his prior heart-stopping stunts? In the fifth franchise installment, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, Cruise precariously clung to the side of a moving A400 plane mid-air.

“It was intense,” he admitted to PEOPLE at the film’s premiere in 2015. “I’m not going to lie.”

Simon Pegg, who has costarred with Cruise in three Mission: Impossible movies, including Rogue Nation, said the actor’s stunts add to his mystique.

“He’s one of the last movie stars, if not the last movie star of his kind,” Pegg observed of his Oscar-nominated colleague at CinemaCon in 2015. “And that’s partly because we don’t really know Tom Cruise. Nobody really knows Tom Cruise.”

FROM COINAGE: Is An Oscar Really Worth Only $1?!

Cruise was also in Europe in March, paying a visit to the Buckingham Palace, where a dinner honored the 75th anniversary of U.K.-based organization Outward Bound Trust.