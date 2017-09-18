Tom Cruise Says He's 'Good' After Breaking His Ankle Making Mission: Impossible 6 and Will Resume Filming Shortly

Tom Cruise says he’s recovering well after breaking his ankle while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible 6.

The actor gave an update on his injury, while promoting the upcoming American Made on Monday, which comes out September 29.

“It’s good man, and thank you for the well-wishes and messages,” the actor told ExtraTV. “I’m gonna start shooting in a couple weeks.”

Video from the accident showed Cruise jumping between two buildings on the film’s London set, but coming short of making it to the other rooftop, hitting the building instead and limping away after. Paramount Pictures, the film’s production studio, released a statement after the fact confirming a delay in filming as a result of the stunt gone wrong.

“During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt,” the company said in a statement. “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

Cruise is known for performing many of his own stunts, including many in previous Mission: Impossible installments. In Ghost Protocol, he scaled Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and in the last film, Rogue Nation, Cruise dangled off the side of a plane as it took off.

Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Henry Cavill, Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Michelle Monaghan.