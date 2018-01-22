Movies
13 Reasons Why Tom Cruise Is Probably Always Running Late
See Tom run!
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1. HE WOKE UP LATE
... and almost missed brunch!
(filming 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back)
2. HE HAD A STRESS DREAM ABOUT HIS MORNING SPRINT WITH COBIE SMULDERS
But still made it to the finish line IRL, probably.
(filming 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back)
3. HE GOT CAUGHT UP READING THIS IS US THEORIES
Not again!
(filming 2012's One Shot)
4. HE FORGOT TO DVR VANDERPUMP RULES
It's a true disservice to miss that whole Jax-Brittany drama this season.
(filming 2010's Knight and Day)
5. HE NEEDED TO PEE
But not before saving the world.
(filming 2014's Edge of Tomorrow)
6. HE FORGOT HIS PHONE AT HOME
A life without Candy Crush is not a life worth living.
(filming 2011's Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol)
7. HE WAS STALKING KYLIE'S INSTAGRAM
His phone is still at home. How can he keep up with the youngest Jenner sister's pregnancy clues?
(filming 2002's Minority Report)
8. HE WAS TRYING TO EVADE THE PAPARAZZI
And the only way to do so is with the aid of a helicopter, of course.
(filming 2018's M:I 6 — Mission Impossible)
9. HE ALMOST STEPPED ON AN ANT
Being the kind person he is, Tom jumped and hopped for the entirety of his commute, sparing every ant in New Jersey in the process.
(filming 2005's War of the Worlds)
10. HE JUST REALIZED ROB KARDASHIAN HINTED AT SISTER KIM'S DAUGHTER'S NAME
And that epiphany deserves a truly shocked expression. Tom is all of us.
(filming 2006's Mission: Impossible III)
11. HE DECIDED AGAINST WEARING A MONOCHROME OUTFIT
Olive green on olive green? Come on, Tom. You can do better.
(filming 2014's Edge of Tomorrow)
12. HE LUNGED ALL THE WAY
It's always the right time and place for Tom to begin his workout.
(filming 2018's M:I 6 — Mission Impossible)
13. HE BELIEVED HE COULD FLY
(filming 2018's M:I 6 — Mission Impossible)
