Movies

13 Reasons Why Tom Cruise Is Probably Always Running Late

See Tom run!

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 13

Splash News

1. HE WOKE UP LATE

... and almost missed brunch! 

(filming 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back)

2 of 13

Splash News

2. HE HAD A STRESS DREAM ABOUT HIS MORNING SPRINT WITH COBIE SMULDERS

But still made it to the finish line IRL, probably.

(filming 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back)

3 of 13

Splash News

3. HE GOT CAUGHT UP READING THIS IS US THEORIES

Not again!

(filming 2012's One Shot)

4 of 13

Splash News

4. HE FORGOT TO DVR VANDERPUMP RULES

It's a true disservice to miss that whole Jax-Brittany drama this season.

(filming 2010's Knight and Day)

5 of 13

Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

5. HE NEEDED TO PEE

But not before saving the world.

(filming 2014's Edge of Tomorrow)

6 of 13

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

6. HE FORGOT HIS PHONE AT HOME

A life without Candy Crush is not a life worth living.

(filming 2011's Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol)

7 of 13

20th Century Fox/Dreamworks/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

7. HE WAS STALKING KYLIE'S INSTAGRAM

His phone is still at home. How can he keep up with the youngest Jenner sister's pregnancy clues?

(filming 2002's Minority Report)

8 of 13

Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty

8. HE WAS TRYING TO EVADE THE PAPARAZZI

And the only way to do so is with the aid of a helicopter, of course.

(filming 2018's M:I 6 — Mission Impossible)

9 of 13

James Devaney/WireImage

9. HE ALMOST STEPPED ON AN ANT

Being the kind person he is, Tom jumped and hopped for the entirety of his commute, sparing every ant in New Jersey in the process.

(filming 2005's War of the Worlds)

10 of 13

Stephen Vaughan/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

10. HE JUST REALIZED ROB KARDASHIAN HINTED AT SISTER KIM'S DAUGHTER'S NAME

And that epiphany deserves a truly shocked expression. Tom is all of us.

(filming 2006's Mission: Impossible III)

11 of 13

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

11. HE DECIDED AGAINST WEARING A MONOCHROME OUTFIT

Olive green on olive green? Come on, Tom. You can do better.

(filming 2014's Edge of Tomorrow)

12 of 13

Flynet - Splash News

12. HE LUNGED ALL THE WAY

It's always the right time and place for Tom to begin his workout.

(filming 2018's M:I 6 — Mission Impossible)

13 of 13

Splash News

13. HE BELIEVED HE COULD FLY

R. Kelly was onto something.

(filming 2018's M:I 6 — Mission Impossible)

See Also

More

More